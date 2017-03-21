Vivify Beverages launches Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda

Joplin, Mo.-based Vivify Beverages LLC announced the launch of Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda. Available in three citrus flavors — Grapefruit, Limonata and Blood Orange — Bravazzi is a gluten-free sparkling alcohol beverage that delivers an authentic, all-natural Italian soda experience, the company says.

“As premium Italian sodas continue to flourish in the non-alcoholic space, Bravazzi taps into this key consumer trend with an innovative new alcohol-infused Italian soda that aligns with consumers’ demand for better-tasting, better-for-you alcohol beverage options.” said Sarah Ross, vice president of marketing and innovation for Bravazzi, in a statement. “Unlike other similar products on the market, which typically use a grain base, Bravazzi uses all-natural ingredients and no malt, resulting in a full-flavored, gluten-free taste experience that isn’t weighed down by artificial sweeteners or extra calories.”

Bravazzi is a malt-free, 4.2 percent alcohol-by-volume hard soda brewed in Memphis, Tenn. Produced with six ingredients, including a proprietary alcohol base exclusively derived from cane sugar, Bravazzi contains no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, colors or ingredients, the company says.

A combination of Brava (Italian for “Good”) and fizzy, Bravazzi channels the spirit of young and modern, carefree “new world” Italy, it says. Bravazzi is packaged in 12-ounce cans.

Bravazzi now is available in Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn., with rollouts planned for additional markets later this year. Individual flavors are available in six-packs for a suggested retail price of $9.99.