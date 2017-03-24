Addison hard cider

Vermont Cider Co. released its first entrant into the ultra-premium hard cider segment: Addison, a year-round style. Named for Addison County, where it is produced, Addison is crafted from 100 percent fresh-pressed juice sourced only from Vermont and Northeastern orchards. The semi-dry cider was formulated using premium yeasts and longer, cooler fermentations to capture and promote the apple flavors, the company says. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, Addison is packaged in 12-ounce bottles available in six-packs or 16-ounce cans available in four-packs. Each pack will retail for $10.99 and initially will be exclusive to the Northeast.

Vermont Cider Co., Middlebury, Vt.

Telephone: 802/458-6285

Internet: www.facebook.com/VermontCiderCo

Distribution: Select markets