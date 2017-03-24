New ProductsBeer

Addison hard cider

March 24, 2017
KEYWORDS hard cider / Vermont Hard Cider Co
Reprints
No Comments

Vermont Cider Co. released its first entrant into the ultra-premium hard cider segment: Addison, a year-round style. Named for Addison County, where it is produced, Addison is crafted from 100 percent fresh-pressed juice sourced only from Vermont and Northeastern orchards. The semi-dry cider was formulated using premium yeasts and longer, cooler fermentations to capture and promote the apple flavors, the company says. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, Addison is packaged in 12-ounce bottles available in six-packs or 16-ounce cans available in four-packs. Each pack will retail for $10.99 and initially will be exclusive to the Northeast.

Vermont Cider Co., Middlebury, Vt.
Telephone: 802/458-6285
Internet: www.facebook.com/VermontCiderCo
Distribution: Select markets

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.