Adding to its lineup of plant-based products, Vega US LLC introduced Vega Protein+ Shake, a ready-to-drink plant-based protein product. The protein shake boasts 20 grams of plant-based protein, vegetables and greens, 12 vitamins and minerals, 3-4 grams of fiber, and 1 gram omega-3 ALA in each carton, the company says. Offered in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, Vega Protein+ Shake contains 170 calories and is packaged in four- and 12-packs of 11-ounce cartons, which have a suggested retail price of $9.99 for a four-pack. The product is available at Costco stores and online.

Vega US LLC, Burnaby, British Columbia

Telephone: 855/395-8808

Internet: www.myvega.com

Distribution: National