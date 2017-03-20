Tom Gore 2014 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Tom Gore Vineyards introduced its first Alexander Valley Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, which also is the fifth wine launched by the vineyard. Selected from the highest quality grapes from Alexander Valley vineyards, the 2014 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon boasts of slowly ripened fruit for intense flavors, the company says. A full-bodied, supple tannin wine, marrying the complex aromas of dark fruit, caramel, tobacco and oat toast, the red wine features a long, lingering finish, it adds. A 750-ml bottle of the Cabernet Sauvignon has a suggested retail price of $40 nationwide.

Tom Gore Vineyards, Alexander Valley, Calif.

Internet: www.tomgorevineyards.com

Distribution: National