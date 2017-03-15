Casa Modelo launches Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante

Casa Modelo, a brand of Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands Inc., announced the launch of its newest ready-to-serve chelada: Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante. The second chelada flavor to join the Casa Modelo portfolio, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante celebrates traditional Mexican ingredients — chipotle peppers and tamarind — to offer fans of Modelo a spicy yet sweet taste profile that embraces one of the most popular and growing flavor trends: the desire for unique, authentic flavor combinations, the company says.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante into the Casa Modelo family,” said Ann Legan, vice president of marketing for Casa Modelo at Constellation Brands, in a statement. “The sweet flavor of tamarind, combined with the spice of chipotle peppers, delivers a well-balanced taste that honors Modelo’s Mexican roots and provides consumers with a truly unique flavor profile unlike any other chelada beverage offering currently available.”

The new Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante is a blend of beer, tomato, salt and lime, along with tamarind and chipotle peppers, the company says. The result is a ready-to-serve “cerveza preparada” with a spicy yet refreshing and sweet taste, it adds.

Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante is 3.3 percent alcohol by volume and now is available at convenience stores nationwide for a suggested price of $2.99 for a 26-ounce can.

Last year, the overall chelada category grew seven percent, with Modelo’s original chelada offering, Modelo Chelada Especial, accounting for more than 90 percent of that growth and experiencing 26 percent growth itself, the company says, citing data from Information Resources Inc. and California Beer and Beverage Distributors. The addition of Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante to the Casa Modelo portfolio provides consumers with yet another unique and innovative single-serve chelada flavor to enjoy, it says.