Infographic: A glimpse into the global beer market

Global market projected to grow at CAGR of 0.9% to 2020

infographic
March 15, 2017
Amanda Del Buono
Beer appears to appeal to consumers universally across the globe, according to a December 2016 report from Beverage Marketing Corporation titled “The Global Beer Market.” This infographic offers a glimpse into the state of the global beer market, including beer consumption and trends, as well as some predictions for the future of the global beer market.

Click here to view this infographic. 

Amanda-del-buono

Amanda Del Buono, associate editor of Beverage Industry, writes and edits for the magazine’s print and online components. She also represents the magazine at trade shows and events. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from The University of Missouri - Columbia.

