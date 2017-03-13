Stoli Vodka announces first TV spot in 7 years

Stoli Vodka, a brand of Stoli Group USA LLC, New York, is returning to TV with a new commercial for the first time in seven years. As part of the biggest multimedia campaign since the inception of Stoli Group USA, the new television spot, titled "THE Vodka," uses a montage to celebrate the pioneering heritage of Stoli through the lens of those who drink it, the company says. The 30-second spot will run on TV during live sports and late night in target markets beginning March 13 with national digital distribution to include sports and lifestyle properties and premium full-episode players, it adds.

"As part of our largest multimedia campaign to-date, we are excited to launch this television campaign to drive awareness and connect with millions of millennial consumers," said Russell Pareti, U.S. brand director for Stoli Vodka, in a statement. "This is the first time we're advertising our birth year, 1938, and while we're an authentic, storied brand, this spot displays Stoli's spirit and contagious energy."

Stoli Group USA President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Piana added: "After increasing sales in 2015 and 2016, we are cementing our position as one of the only mature brands in our category with "The Vodka" advertisement. The campaign, overall, will be an accelerator for the Stoli brand and will contribute to extending our growth in 2017."

Neel Williams, creative director at The Martin Agency, said, "From its international roots to its award-winning recipe and classic bottle, Stoli is iconic. Few brands can claim to be THE in their category, but Stoli has the birthright and confidence to do it."