Delicato Family Vineyards adds rosé to Noble Vines Collection

Delicato Family Vineyards, Napa, Calif., announced the addition of a Rosé to its Noble Vines Collection. The 2016 Noble Vines Vine Select 515 Rosé releases nationally this month, the company says.

"Rosé continues to gain momentum, and the Noble Vines consumer is aligned perfectly with the category," said Chris Indelicato, president and chief executive officer of Delicato Family Vineyards, in a statement. "The primary Noble Vines Consumer is comprised of affluent urban and suburban millennials both male and female, which is the growth sweet spot for the Rosé varietal."

Rosé now comprises about 1.5 percent of the Table Wine category and is the fastest growing major varietal at 49 percent (more than plus 60 percent at price tiers above $11), with 42 percent of millennial males considering Pink/Rosé wine trendy, the company says citing New York-based Nielsen. While France leads the category at 62 percent dollar share, the U.S. now comprises 30 percent, it adds.

Noble Vines Vine Select 515 Rosé is named to celebrate the 'enchanted moment,' around 5:15 p.m., when Noble Vines winegrower Charlie Hossom and his team customarily pause to enjoy a taste of the bright, lively Rosé, it says. Made in a traditional dry style with relatively low alcohol, Noble Vines 515 Rosé is an ideal wine for an aperitif, pairing with light summer menus or all by itself, it adds.

As with all of its offerings, Noble Vines 515 Rosé is based on specifically chosen, well-established vine selections, the company says. Crafted with grapes grown in the windy valleys along the California Coast, Noble Vines 515 Rosé is a composition of Grenache layered with Syrah and other aromatic varietals. The fruit is farmed from vineyards specifically suited to Rosé, harvested early and cool-fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve freshness and its lively, complex flavors, it says.

The Noble Vines Rosé stands out in the growing Rosé set with a clear, flared-bottom bottle to highlight the wine's light salmon-pink color, and a die-cut label featuring ornate silver foil reflects the high quality and a celebratory flair, it adds.

Noble Vines includes a portfolio of wines named for the most prized vine selections originating in Bordeaux, Burgundy and Napa. Vine selections are matched to family-owned estates in Monterey and Lodi, California and are sustainably farmed. The portfolio includes the 337 Cabernet Sauvignon, 667 Pinot Noir, 181 Merlot, 446 Chardonnay, 242 Sauvignon Blanc and TheOne Black red blend.

Noble Vines 515 Vine Select Rosé is distributed nationally and has a suggested retail of $14.99.