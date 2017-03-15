Perrier selects 2017 Perrier the Artist of the Year

Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water announced that Eric Rieger, also known as HOTTEA, was named the 2017 Perrier Artist of the Year. Through the ARTXTRA program, Perrier invited consumers to vote on specially created designs by three emerging contemporary artists to select one as the first-ever Perrier Artist of the Year. A Minneapolis-based street and installation artist, HOTTEA is known for using brightly colored yarn to create elaborate, eye-catching and non-destructive installations, the company says. As Perrier Artist of the Year, HOTTEA will kick off a year-long partnership with the brand and will have his original design featured on limited-edition packaging, which will be available in the United States later this year. “It is an honor to be named the Perrier Artist of Year, and I’m so pleased to have received such a positive response to my design,” said Rieger (HOTTEA), in a statement. “The Perrier ARTXTRA program has been an incredible opportunity to showcase my work to a wider audience, and I look forward to seeing my work featured as a limited-edition design later this year.”