Peace Tree Brewing enlists Berlin Packaging in redesign

In an effort to achieve a true 12-ounce fill versus the 350-ml of its previous bottle, Peace Tree Brewing Co. enlisted the help of Berlin Packaging. Also tasked with changing the neck finish to allow for an easier opening as well as packaging that helps the brand stand out in the highly competitive craft beer market, Berlin Packaging developed a custom 12-ounce amber glass beer bottle, which was designed by its Studio One innovation team. The new bottle solved the 12-ounce-fill and neck-finish objectives, and reinforced brand recognition and strength with its unique shape and distinctive embossments, the company says. The bottle also was designed to work on existing filling line equipment. Launched in November 2016, the bottle has received positive feedback, and Peace Tree is enjoying increased production and stocking efficiencies, it adds.