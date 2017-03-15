Ginger DRY Sparkling now in slim can

DRY Soda Co. unveiled its Ginger DRY Sparkling flavor in easily transportable 12-ounce aluminum cans at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show. Ginger DRY Sparkling in 12-ounce aluminum cans and four-packs will be available beginning this month at select Kroger and Safeway stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.99. “We are proud to offer refreshing Ginger DRY Sparkling in this new convenient format,” said Sharelle Klaus, chief executive officer and founder of DRY Soda Co., in a statement. “We saw such success with our 750-ml holiday bottles of Ginger DRY that we know demand for the product is strong. We’ve found consumers are particularly drawn to Ginger DRY because it contains about one-third of the sugar of the leading ginger beers and ginger ales, so its flavor is full, yet crisp and clean. These sleek aluminum cans will make it easy for our busy consumers to enjoy refreshing Ginger DRY Sparkling on-the-go from the office to the great outdoors.”