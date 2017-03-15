Tequila Herradura unveils luxury packaging update

Tequila Herradura debuted its new luxury packaging nationwide. Conceived to capture the “craft and charisma” of Casa Herradura, the new design embodies the dynamic global spirit of the brand, the company says. Tequila Herradura’s package enhancements include updated labels featuring bold and vibrant colors that display more recognizable expression names. In addition, the ribbon on the bottle cap features the embossed expression name in an effort to better distinguish each spirit, the company says. Along with a more sophisticated and luxe visual identity, the new package reflects the premium essence of the spirit, making it stand out on the shelf and back bar, it adds. “We are thrilled to introduce Tequila Herradura’s new, vibrant and premium packaging to our distributors, key accounts, leading cocktail experts and, most importantly, consumers,” said Jennifer Simmonds, brand manager of Tequila Herradura, in a statement. “Through this package update, we improved the craft look and feel of our award-winning spirit to honor our authentic and unique heritage, while bringing to life a more sophisticated and elegant design.”