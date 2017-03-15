Teas’ Tea embraces organic commitment through label

Teas’ Tea showcased a harmonious new brand look and announced its commitment to use only 100 percent USDA Certified Organic ingredients in its tea varieties at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show. The new brand name, Teas’ Tea Organic, currently extends across all 16.9-ounce Organic Unsweetened, Organic Slightly Sweet and Organic Caffeine Free options, and already began shipping to retailers nationwide. The brand’s 2-liter bottles also will be rebranded as 100 percent organic later this year, the company says. The new packaging for Teas’ Tea Organic was created to improve on-shelf communication about the products’ organic attributes and flavor variety, helping consumers better navigate across the Teas’ Tea Organic range. The new logo also has undergone a sophisticated transformation, bringing “organic” within the bold and assertive design, which draws inspiration from traditional Japanese stamps as a nod to the brand’s standard of excellent quality, it adds. “Our sleek new design aligns with our promise to use solely USDA Certified Organic ingredients to create the tea of all teas,” said Rona Tison, senior vice president of corporate relations for Ito En (North America) Inc., in a statement. “Highlighting the simple, earthy teas and botanicals on the outside, the renewed panel more clearly communicates to consumers the integrity of our ingredients for an enlightening tea experience. We feel that we’ve really hit the nail on the head with this new look, which better conveys the ethos of our brand yet maintains the original aesthetic and signature stripes just enough so our dedicated fans will still recognize our bottles on [the] shelf.” Teas’ Tea Organic is available nationwide at natural food stores and specialty supermarkets, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons, The Fresh Market and more, as well as at Ito En brand retail stores and online at Amazon.com.