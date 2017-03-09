Caiwater Cactus Water is launching its newest product — Caliwater Cactus+Lime with Fresh Ginger — at Natural Products Expo West. The new flavor is certified organic, contains nopal cactus extract, is Non-GMO Project Verified, is not from concentrate, and is locally and sustainably harvested, the company says. The flavor uses the green pads of the cactus plant combined with lime and ginger to give the flavor profile of a Moscow Mule, it adds. Caliwater is packaged in 11.2-ounce Tetra Pak and retails for $2.99 at gourmet/health food stores and retailers including Whole Foods Markets, The Fresh Market, CVS and Target, as well as online.

Caliwater, Los Angeles

Telephone: 323/834-2924

Internet: www.drinkcaliwater.com

Distribution: Select markets and online