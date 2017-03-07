Redd’s announces return of Redd’s Wicked Limited Release series

Redd’s Brewing Co., a brand of Chicago-based MillerCoors, announced the return of the Redd’s Wicked Limited Release series. Kicking off the return of the series is Redd's Wicked Strawberry Kiwi, a new flavor. The second flavor in the series, Redd's Wicked Strawberry Kiwi hit shelves nationwide on March 1 and will only be available for a limited time, the company says.

The new limited-edition flavor is 8 percent alcohol by volume, and offers juicy strawberry and kiwi punches that deliver perfectly balanced sweet and tart flavors, it says. Its fruit-forward aroma is complemented by its smooth, moderate body with mild carbonation, it adds.

"Redd's Wicked was created for guys who want to kick off their night with a bang. With bold new flavors like Strawberry Kiwi, Redd's Wicked is the perfect drink to satisfy their craving," said Lisa Rudman, senior marketing manager for the Redd's Family of Brands, in a statement. "We're excited to welcome Redd's Wicked Strawberry Kiwi to the family and to help our fans ramp up for whatever their night might bring."

In addition to the release of Redd's Wicked Strawberry Kiwi, Redd's Wicked Blood Orange will be re-released later in 2017, the company says.

Redd's Wicked Strawberry Kiwi is available nationwide at most grocery and convenience stores in 24-ounce cans, 16-ounce cans and 12-packs of 10-ounce cans.