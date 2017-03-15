Sustainability initiatives, recycling awareness on the rise in beverage industry

With the 47th annual Earth Day (April 22) roughly a month away, consumers increasingly are reminded about the environmental sustainability efforts in which they can participate. But consumers aren’t the only ones who try to take the extra step to be more environmentally conscious. Throughout the beverage industry, initiatives are being taken to heighten awareness of and participation in environmentally friendly practices.

Celebrating advancements in the recyclability of beverage packaging, The Carton Council of North America announced that 60 percent of U.S. households now can recycle food and beverage cartons through their local recycling programs. This signifies that food and beverage carton recycling now is available to a majority of consumers, and, according to the Federal Trade Commission green guidelines, can carry the standard “Please Recycle” logo, it says.

Displaying their support of sustainability and care for the environment, beverage manufacturers also are pursuing various initiatives. Now in its fifth year, Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Make America Beautiful initiated their 2017 Park Recycling Bin Grant program, which is offering new opportunities to make recycling convenient for communities across the country, the companies say. The program has awarded more than 3,400 recycling bins to local governments and community organizations across 38 states to expand the availability of recycling in a variety of park settings, they add.

Along a different path to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Voss Water of Norway will launch its 31 Days to Make a Difference campaign on World Water Day (March 22) in support of its Voss Foundation. Running through Earth Day, the program educates consumers about the foundation and the work it does to provide clean water to areas in need. Thus far, the foundation has provided clean water access for more than 100,000 people in seven countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.