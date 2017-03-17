Kayco expanded its beverage portfolio with the introduction of Beetology, a line of organic, cold-pressed juices. The product line is available in five varieties — Beet + Lemon + Ginger; Beet + Veggie; Beet + Tropical Fruit; Beet + Berry; and Beet + Cherry — that are all 100 percent non GMO, USDA certified organic and certified Fair Trade, the company says. Each variety features 100 percent juice and does not include preservatives, additives, and artificial colors or flavors, it adds. An 8-ounce bottle of Beetology has a suggested retail price of $3.99. Beetology will be available this spring in health food, specialty, grocery and kosher food markets in select markets.

Kayco, Bayonne, N.J.

Telephone: 718/369-4600

Internet: www.kayco.com

Distribution: Select markets