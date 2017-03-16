Stone Jindia Pale Ale, Pataskala Red X IPA

Stone Brewing announced two seasonal additions to its 2017 lineup: Stone Jindia Pale Ale and the return of Stone Pataskala Red X IPA. Making its debut as a Stone Imperial Seasonal, Stone Jindia Pale Ale is a double IPA that is infused with ginger, juniper berries, lemon peel and lime peel. Returning for a second year, Stone Pataskala Red X IPA is a red IPA brewed with Red X, a malt from Germany-based BestMalz. Mosaic, Amarillo and Cascade hops provide the red IPA with an upfront fruity and piney aroma, transcending into a Stone fruit flavor and lingering bitterness, the company says. Both beers will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles at retailers where Stone beer is sold.

