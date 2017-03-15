Embracing consumers’ desire for cognitive health benefiting products, BrainGear Enterprises Inc. introduced its self-titled dietary supplement shot, which aims to give the brain the nutrients it needs to perform at its best, the company says. Developed by researchers and neurologists, BrainGear provides focus, clarity in concentration as well as long-term brain health benefits, it says. The product is offered in a Pineapple Mango flavor and features 13 clinically relevant, high-quality ingredients, it adds. It is all natural, non GMO, and soy and gluten free. BrainGear is packaged in 4.5-ounce bottles that have a suggested retail price of $3.99 in the San Francisco Bay area and online.

BrainGear Enterprises Inc., San Francisco

Telephone: 866/902-4110

Internet: www.BrainGear.me

Distribution: Select markets and online