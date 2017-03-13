4 Purpose Energy debuted its self-titled energy drink in select markets and online. A USDA-certified organic energy drink, 4 Purpose Energy Drink utilizes organic caffeine, fruit and vegetable juices for color, and Fair Trade certified organic cane sugar. The product initially launched with a Raspberry Pomegranate flavor. The beverage contains 70 calories and boasts B vitamins. 4 Purpose Energy Drink is packaged in 8.4-ounce cans that are available in three- and 24-packs, which have a suggested retail price of $12.99 and $43.99, respectively.

4 Purpose Energy, Canton, Mass.

Telephone: 617/538-4004

Internet: www.4purposeenergy.com

Distribution: Select markets and online

Ingredients: Carbonated water, Fair Trade certified organic cane sugar, natural flavors, organic lemon juice concentrate, citric acid, organic caffeine, fruit and vegetable juice for color, sodium citrate, potassium citrate, niacinamide, calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine HCL and cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12).