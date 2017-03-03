Vacuum Barrier announces promotion of Mike Johnson

Woburn, Mass.-based Vacuum Barrier Corp. announced the promotion of Mike Johnson to vice president of sales.

Johnson joined Vacuum Barrier in January 1983 with a background in mechanical engineering. He worked in the engineering department before joining the sales department in 1987 as an application engineer. In 1998, Johnson was promoted to senior application engineer, and in 2006, he was promoted to director of North American sales and service. In 2013, Johnson became responsible for sales efforts in North America, Central America and South America.

In his new position, Johnson will continue to be responsible for the company’s field service team, as well as its marketing efforts. Johnson’s 34 years of experience at Vacuum Barrier have given him extensive knowledge of the industries and applications they serve, the company says.