As part of its debut, Mulholland Distilling launched Mulholland Vodka. At 43 percent alcohol by volume, the gluten-free vodka features a silky mouthfeel with rich evergreen and vanilla notes up front, then pepper and mint on the finish, the company says. The flavor holds just long enough to showcase the smooth, round character and length, it adds. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, Mulholland Vodka is available in select markets for a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Mulholland Distilling, Los Angeles

Telephone: 310/850-6288

Internet: www.mulhollanddistilling.com

Distribution: Select markets