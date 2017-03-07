Starbucks Coffee Co. announced the Starbucks Reserve Jamaica Blue Mountain packaged coffee is back for a limited time in select Starbucks stores. The coffee beans are grown high in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains, where the beans are shrouded by a blue-tinted mist and nurtured by dew and fertile soil, the company says. These growing conditions result in a complex beverage that is balanced and sweet featuring notes of brown sugar, apricot and chocolate, it adds. Starbucks Reserve Jamaica Blue Mountain joins a lineup of four Starbucks Reserve coffees available in select stores in the United States, Canada and online. The whole bean coffee is packaged in 8.8-ounce bags, which have a suggested retail price of $34.50.

Starbucks Coffee Co., Seattle

Telephone: 800/344-1575

Internet: www.starbucks.com

Distribution: Select markets