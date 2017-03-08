Sugarlands Distilling Co. announced Mark and Digger’s Hazelnut Rum as the newest addition to its portfolio of spirits. The distillery partnered with Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, from Discovery Channel’s TV series “Moonshiners,” to develop the new spirit, the company says. On the nose, the rum features sweet aromas of tasted hazelnut and brown sugar, it says. The smooth, full-bodied spirit also blends the flavors of vanilla, cinnamon and honey. At 80 proof, the brown spirit finishes with a sweet, oaky kick, it adds. The new product has a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750-ml mason jar. Initially, Mark and Digger’s Hazelnut Rum is being offered at the Gatlinburg distillery and online.

