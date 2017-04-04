Biotta Apple Beet Ginger Juice

Biotta Swiss Juices released its newest premium organic juice: Apple Beet Ginger juice. The new juice blend offers an added kick of ginger with the sweetness of apples and savory taste of beets, the company says. Like all of the brand’s juices, Biotta Apple Beet Ginger is Non-GMO Project Verified, certified organic and vegan, it adds. Biotta Apple Beet Ginger is available packaged in 16.9-ounce bottles that range in price between $5.99 and $6.99.

