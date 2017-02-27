Mountain Dew updates color palette

In conjunction with its new global Do the Dew campaign, Mountain Dew has updated its packaging. DEW Nation will see a design update to its favorite product packaging, now in market across the United States, Europe, Korea, the Middle East and Pakistan, with other markets to follow throughout the year, the company says. The new Mountain Dew visual identity, which spans across packaging, retail displays and brand creative, features a refreshed neon green color palette and kinetic graphic elements that elevate Dew’s look to be as dynamic and refreshing as the taste of Dew itself, it adds. “As the DEW Nation continues to evolve, so do we,” said Greg Lyons, senior vice president of marketing of Mountain Dew for North America, in a statement. “We are updating our packaging to not only reflect the energy and refreshing attitude of our brand, but of Mountain Dew drinkers everywhere.”