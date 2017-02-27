Voss’ annual 31 Days program returns

Voss Water of Norway, New York, understands the challenges faced by communities with little or no access to clean water. To address this issue, Voss Foundation was founded by the directors of Voss of Norway ASA as an independent nonprofit organization to address the availability of clean, safe water resources and hygiene in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The 2017 31 Days to Make a Difference program marks the fifth year that Voss Water has supported Voss Foundation’s mission. The theme “Help Voss Build a Well,” is brought to life in-store with compelling merchandising, including modular stackers, danglers, cooler clings, racks and a QR code shoppers can scan to learn more about the foundation’s work and donate if they choose, the company says. Expanding awareness of 31 Days through media, Voss will air tag radio spots in select markets and support the program with robust social media and publicity, it says.

In addition, Voss has teamed up with retailers Smart & Final in the West and Jewel-Osco in the Midwest, which will participate in a program to help build wells in Sub-Saharan Africa, the company says. Shoppers will see displays that call out the retailer’s name using “Help Voss Build a Well.” At the end of the program, Voss Water will fund a well project in their names, it adds.