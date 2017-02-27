Craft beers added to Breakthru Beverage SC portfolio

Breakthru Beverage South Carolina, Ridgeway, S.C., will introduce select craft beers to its portfolio, beginning with Louisville, Ky.-based Goodwood Brewing Co. This represents Breakthru South Carolina’s first expansion into the beer marketplace, it says.

“We’re thrilled to be entering the craft beer space, and Goodwood Brewing Co. is the perfect brand to align ourselves with and establish Breakthru’s craft beer presence in South Carolina,” said Sean O’Connor, president of Breakthru Beverage South Carolina, in a statement. “Goodwood’s unique brewing process and flavor profile fit perfectly within our portfolio that includes some of the most eclectic, sought-after and best-tasting beverages in the region, and will enable us to better service our customer and consumer demands while becoming a TBA solution in the state.”

Goodwood’s brewing philosophy pays homage to Kentucky’s distilling legacy, the company says. All Goodwood beers begin with limestone water, which guides the fermentation process and allows it to achieve its distinct taste profile, it adds. To finish, Goodwood beers are wood-seasoned in poplar, oak, ash and other woods, or in reclaimed oak casks once used to house wine, brandy and Kentucky bourbon.

"By adding some additional wood-touched beers (Spruce Tip IPA and Hemp Gose) to our core lineup and with our second brewery coming soon, we’re finally in a position to bring our wood-touched and barrel-aged brews to new customers in new states. We are excited to partner with Breakthru South Carolina to add The Palmetto State to our footprint,” Goodwood Chief Executive Officer Ted Mitzlaff said in a statement.

Kevin Roberts, executive vice president sales and marketing of Breakthru Beverage Group, added: “Across the country, craft beer is a growing segment of our business. While spirits and wine account for the majority of our national portfolio, we remain steadfast on growing all businesses to meet new demands. Introducing craft beer to our operations in South Carolina is a pivotal moment for Breakthru, and we look forward to expanding upon our already strong portfolio.”

Beginning in March, Breakthru will offer Goodwood’s Louisville Lager and Spruce Tip IPA in 12-ounce cans as well as Walnut Browne Ale, Bourbon Barrel Ale and Bourbon Barrel Stout in 12-ounce bottles in the South Carolina market. Each will be available in draft kegs as well.