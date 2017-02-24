Tecate announces Fight Every Night social media, video campaign

Tecate, a brand of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, announced that May 6 is the long-awaited fight between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. To enable the brand’s legal-drinking-age (LDA) boxing fans the chance to experience the excitement without stepping foot inside the ring, Tecate is giving consumers the chance to win a knockout lineup of prizes, including tickets to the big match, with its integrated Fight Every Night promotion from March 1 leading up to the fight, the company says.

The marketing initiative will be driven by social media posts from Tecate, Golden Boy Promotions, Alvarez and the “Chicas Tecate,” who will share exclusive content to enhance awareness, amplify word of mouth and drive consumers to the entry hub, it says. The proprietary Bold Punch app will give fans insider access to behind-the-scenes news and information, it adds.

The promotion will primarily use video to drive awareness, expand reach and maximize impact while point-of-sale materials will secure in-store feature and display activity to drive awareness and participation in the sweepstakes through the tecatebeerusa.com site, it says. Adding muscle to the mix, Tecate is partnering with Barcel snacks, Big Red sodas and Pernod Ricard USA spirits to drive traffic, cross merchandising and sales in store for the at-home sport-viewing occasion. In addition, sampling events supported by brand ambassadors will be hosted at local bars, liquor stores and grocery stores to drive awareness of the promotion and trial of Tecate, it adds.

“With the meteoric growth of Mexican imports, and with boxing one of the most popular sports in Mexico, Tecate and boxing go hand in hand,” said Juan Carlos Montes, commercial marketing manager for Tecate, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be giving Tecate drinkers and boxing fans the opportunity to engage their passion for the sport in the nights — every night — leading up to the highly-anticipated event. Fight Night Every Night sustains consumer participation by keeping the title bout top of mind with great prizes and, through the Bold Punch app, providing our users the experience of feeling every Canelo punch with vibration on their phone. In addition, the app provides the latest fight info, exclusive videos, fighter bios and stats, and tips on how to watch the May 6 showdown.”

Tecate and Tecate Light have a high interaction with domestic premium and capture bi-cultural LDA consumers who are 20 percent more likely to watch boxing versus the leading domestic light brand, the company says, citing Nielsen data. These same consumers make 6 percent more trips to the store versus the average beer shopper, it adds.

“Our promotion this year is designed to engage beer drinkers and our retail partners in a whole new boxing experience,” Montes added. “For consumers to indulge their sports passion and for retailers and on-premise operators to increase basket ring and check average, that’s a win-win.”