Southwest Spirits & Wine, a joint venture between Southwest Distillery and Prairie Creek Beverages, announced the release of Calamity Gin. Calamity Gin is an artisanal Southern Style gin, compounded and infused with a balanced combination of 11 botanicals that feature an array of citrus notes, the company says. The premium craft gin is infused with wildflowers and features a taste profile that is balanced with mild juniper, floral notes and a fresh, complex citrus finish, it adds. The 40 percent alcohol-by-volume gin will have a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750-ml bottle.

Southwest Spirits & Wine LLC, Dallas, Texas

Telephone: 214/459-3929

Internet: www.SW-Spirits.com

Distribution: Select markets