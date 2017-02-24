Pure Leaf Mint, Pomegranate Iced Tea
February 24, 2017
No Comments
Pure Leaf, a product of The Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership, announced the addition of Mint and Pomegranate flavors to its lineup of ready-to-drink iced teas. Like all Pure Leaf Iced Teas, the new flavors are leaf brewed and sweetened with real sugar. Packaged in 18.5-ounce bottles, Pure Leaf Mint Iced Tea and Pomegranate Iced Tea have a suggested retail price of $1.40 nationwide.
PepsiCo Inc., Purchase N.Y.
Telephone:914/253-2000
Internet: www.pureleaf.com
Distribution: National
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry