Readers name their favorite beverage of January

As self-described ready-to-drink (RTD) fiends, these solutions have become a staple for many with an on-to-go lifestyle in the name of convenience. When you consider American’s love affair with coffee, it’s no wonder that the readers of Beverage Industry recognize the value of these brands.

In the publication’s Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll for January, Dunkin’ Donuts Iced Coffees took the No. 1 spot by garnering 38 percent of the vote. Expanding on its RTD beverage portfolio, The Coca-Cola Co. partnered with Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. to introduce Dunkin’ Donuts Iced Coffees. Available in four flavors — Original, Mocha, French Vanilla and Espresso — the RTD beverages are made with Arabica coffee blends, real milk and sugar.

Readers also recognize the growing prevalence of bottled water as Monterreal Mineral Water came in second with 15 percent of the vote. The company sources the product from a natural artisan aquifer in Costa Rica, which provides a mineral-rich water and has been protected by the government and owned privately on farm land for more than four generations, the company says.

To round out the Top 3, Got Attitude Vodka obtained 12 percent of the vote. At 40 percent alcohol by volume, Got Attitude is a premium, gluten-free potato vodka that embraces individuality and attitude, the company says.

As brand owners continue to roll out additions to existing lineups or new brands altogether, be sure to visit Beverage Industry’s New Products section. You can vote on the new crop from February when the new poll launches March 6. Voting ends at 4 p.m. ET March 20.