Redd’s Apple Ale releases more flavors

Redd's Apple Ale, a brand of Chicago-based MillerCoors, is adding more variety to its beer lineup by introducing new flavors and bringing back fan favorites. Redd's Blueberry Ale returns by popular demand to the Redd's family, joining the new Redd's Raspberry Ale, the company says. Each flavor will be available year-round. The Redd's "Limited Pick" series also returns with new limited-edition flavors kicking off with Redd's Peach Ale, it adds.

Similar to the original Redd's Apple Ale, all new flavors are 5 percent alcohol by volume, and each adds the signature crisp apple taste Redd's is known for:

Redd's Blueberry Ale boasts a delicately balanced apple and blueberry aroma, while offering a taste that features ripe blueberry tones and a satisfying apple finish, the company says. Redd's Blueberry Ale became available this month.

boasts a delicately balanced apple and blueberry aroma, while offering a taste that features ripe blueberry tones and a satisfying apple finish, the company says. Redd's Blueberry Ale became available this month. Redd's Raspberry Ale delivers juicy raspberry notes with hints of apple, providing the balance of floral sweetness with Redd's crisp apple finish, the company says. Redd's Raspberry Ale is a brand new flavor that will be available in March.

The 2017 "Limited Pick" special releases will feature two new beers that will be released during the course of the year. Redd's Peach Ale, a beer that leads with ripe peach notes balanced with Redd's apple taste, will be the first addition to the variety pack, the company says. The "Limited Pick" series’ second flavor will be announced later this year.

"There are two things we know our beer drinkers love: trying new things and flavor variety. This is why we're excited to bring different ingredients together and turn them into new refreshing beers," said Lisa Rudman, Redd's Family of Brands marketing manager, in a statement. "We always strive to deliver the best quality beer and this year is no different for Redd's Apple Ale, as the 2017 product lineup is filled with new flavors and surprises."

In addition to the new beer offerings, Redd's will be launching new TV spots in March and entirely updated packaging in May.

All new flavors will be available nationwide at most grocery and convenience stores in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, 16-ounce cans and in the variety pack. Redd's Blueberry Ale and Redd's Raspberry Ale will also be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce bottles.