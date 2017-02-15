drinktec expands with new formats

Taking place Sept. 11-15, 2017, at Germany’s Messe München exhibition center and the adjacent ICM Internationales Congress Center München, drinktec 2017 will occupy 14 exhibit halls covering approximately 150,000 square meters of space.

In Hall B1 at drinktec 2017, the 11,000 square-meter exhibit hall will display a range of ingredients, including raw materials, additives and agents.

Integrated within this section is a special area called “New Beverage Concepts,” where manufacturers will present their sweeteners, colorants, flavorings, added ingredients (fortification) and recipes.

Product and brand managers and marketing professionals will be able to test innovative ingredients and beverage concepts, and look for new ideas from the flavor companies.

The “New Beverage Concepts,” area is designed as an interactive and open platform. The exhibitors’ stands are grouped around a “marketplace.” The bar area in the middle ensures communication and the exchange of ideas while also functioning as a tasting area for the exhibitors´ products.

Innovation Flow Lounge

Since its debut in 2013, the Innovation Flow Lounge (IFL) has provided a unique and highly successful platform for dialog and exchange, the company says.

For drinktec 2017, the special “New Beverage Concepts” area and the IFL will share a communi-cation and bar space in Hall B1, enhancing the profile of both.

In the IFL, independent experts will discuss future themes affecting the sector in terms of product innovation, packaging and marketing. Also, themes from the “New Beverage Concepts” area, such as beverage marketing and beverage concepts, will be covered in the IFL.

The IFL is an exclusive networking and communication platform for decision-makers and professionals from marketing, sales and distribution, and for product and brand managers.

Themes that will be discussed in the IFL include:

How do you influence the purchasing behavior of customers?

What happens at the point of sale?

What marketing possibilities are opened up by new packaging concepts and ideas?

How do you place innovative products in new markets?

For exchange and networking, various action modules will be available, including the “Talking Table” and the “Speakers Corner.” The language of the lectures and the exchange is English.

drinktec Forum

In the drinktec Forum, which is dedicated to technology issues, leading experts from research and business will answer vital questions: What are the main issues in the sector?; and What are the main challenges for the future in regards to technology?

All lectures in the drinktec Forum are free and included in the price of the ticket. Simultaneous interpretation into English and German is provided.

place2beer

Extending the concept of the “Brewers´ Get-Together” that was launched at drinktec 2013, “place2beer” is a new format.

Brewers and anyone who is involved in the business of beer will come together at the “place2beer,” a roughly 500-square-meter area in Hall B1.

As well as being an opportunity for relaxed conversation, the “place2beer” offers attendees a chance to taste different types of beer from around the world and to learn about the inside stories:

Successful brewers from around the globe tell the story of their success;

Start-ups, including young craft brewers with innovative ideas, present themselves to an international audience for the first time;

Panel discussions take up themes of interest, e.g., food and beer, women and beer, and many more.

Beer highlights

In addition to the “place2beer,” drinktec offers many other highlights for all those interested in beer:

European Beer Star: The best beers from around the world fight it out for the top prize in this competition. In 2013, the European Beer Star took place at drinktec for the first time. In 2017, the plan is for it to take place again in conjunction with drinktec. The only condition for entry is that the types of beer must have their origins in Europe. A jury comprising more than 100 beer experts and Sommeliers from around the world will select the best beers in August 2017. The award ceremony takes place in September at drinktec. The European Beer Star is organized by “Private Brauereien Bayern e.V.”

World Championships for Beer Sommeliers: Not only the best beers, but also the best experts in beer are crowned at drinktec. The day before the start of the show, the World Championships for Beer Sommeliers will take place. The organizer is the Doemens Academy. In the run-up to Munich, beer sommeliers from around the world will qualify for the finals in their own national competitions. A high-caliber jury will decide which of them has the knowledge and expertise in brewing culture and tasting to be crowned a world champion. The 2013 winner was Oliver Wesseloh from Hamburg, Germany.

Orange Spirit: drinktec again will brew its own beer — the next generation of the “Orange Spirit” that participants in drinktec 2013 were able to taste and enjoy. Wesseloh also is a fan of “Orange Spirit.” This beer Sommelier and 2013 World Champion described the taste of “Orange Spirit” as “elegant.”