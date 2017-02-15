‘Hydrates Fast’ lead text on iXL performance beverage

Sportables LLC announced a major rebrand for its flagship premium hydration brand iXL. Sportables partnered with Proof Positioning to conduct consumer surveys, analyze data, and assist with crafting the new positioning and brand narrative. The study was designed to be objective and entirely data driven. “Our electrolyte system incorporates a unique blend of amino acids, which is designed for rapid delivery and increased absorption, so when ‘hydrates my body quickly’ scored so high on the surveys, it made total sense,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Davis said in a statement. “It was at that point we realized [that] our zero sodium/high-potassium proposition was still important, but that it should become secondary messaging. Our new messaging does a great job of communicating the consumer benefit, and our new packaging is appealing to this informed consumer.” The new iXL package design currently is available in ready-to-drink, single-serve and box packaging formats for the grocery and club channels, while new powder drink mix packaging will be released nationally in the industrial channel this year. Hydrates Fast is the primary call-out on packaging, while secondary messaging speaks to the higher potassium-zero sodium combination and the drink’s impact on muscle cramping and fatigue, the company says.