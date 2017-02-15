Viniq Shimmery Liqueur uses foil enhancements

Viniq Shimmery Liqueur, a brand of E & J Gallo Winery, is utilizing a state-of-the-art foil from brand enhancement specialist API on its retail display box. The holographic Micro Glitter foil integrates with the overall graphic intent to convey the brand promise of the distinctive liqueur, the company says. The Micro Glitter foil, part of API’s Holofoil range, is applied to the retail display box by Pacific Southwest Container. It creates sparkling waves of light that emanate from a printed image of the Viniq Shimmery Liqueur bottle, it says. This graphic display represents the swirling shimmer effect of the liqueur when it is poured into a glass, it adds. The box exemplifies packaging that acts as a “second skin” by representing the product’s qualities and helping to build a relationship with the consumer before purchase, according to the company. It also works in harmony with the other elements of the product to attract its target market of millennials, catching the consumer’s eye and visually telling the story of the shimmering liqueur, it adds.