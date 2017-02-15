New Packages

Viniq Shimmery Liqueur uses foil enhancements

Retail-ready packaging designed toward millennials

Viniq Shimmery
Viniq Shimmery Liqueur added a foil enhancement to its retail display box. (Image courtesy of E & J Gallo Winery)
February 15, 2017
KEYWORDS liqueur / millennials / secondary packaging
Reprints
No Comments

Viniq Shimmery Liqueur, a brand of E & J Gallo Winery, is utilizing a state-of-the-art foil from brand enhancement specialist API on its retail display box. The holographic Micro Glitter foil integrates with the overall graphic intent to convey the brand promise of the distinctive liqueur, the company says. The Micro Glitter foil, part of API’s Holofoil range, is applied to the retail display box by Pacific Southwest Container. It creates sparkling waves of light that emanate from a printed image of the Viniq Shimmery Liqueur bottle, it says. This graphic display represents the swirling shimmer effect of the liqueur when it is poured into a glass, it adds. The box exemplifies packaging that acts as a “second skin” by representing the product’s qualities and helping to build a relationship with the consumer before purchase, according to the company. It also works in harmony with the other elements of the product to attract its target market of millennials, catching the consumer’s eye and visually telling the story of the shimmering liqueur, it adds.

 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.