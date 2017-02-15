PureCircle releases Sigma-Beverage

PureCircle Ltd. introduced Sigma-Beverage, its latest breakthrough stevia ingredient that is specifically optimized for beverage formulations. Sigma-Beverage performs similarly to sugar but at deep calorie reductions, so formulators can create beverage solutions for consumers while still reducing development time by 30-50 percent, it says. Sigma-Beverage has the crucial upfront sweetness needed for most beverage applications and provides a reduction in linger when formulating low-to-zero calorie solutions, it adds. Sigma-Beverage is the third category-specific ingredient in PureCircle’s portfolio. It joins Sigma-Tea and Sigma-Dairy, all of which were developed through PureCircle’s predictive modeling technology. “Beverages have provided a challenge for formulators because of the high sweetness max,” said John Martin, PureCircle’s senior director of global technical innovation, in a statement. “To achieve that high level of sweetness with stevia can often result in linger and a strong sweetness aftertaste. However, by selecting the steviol glycosides that provide a very clean, sugar-like taste with a reduced linger, we have been able to formulate a stevia ingredient that really works well for the challenges of beverage applications. We are extremely pleased with the results we are seeing.” Samples of Sigma-Beverage now are available to order.

