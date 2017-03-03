Planet Fuel Organic Juices

Planet Fuel Beverage Co. introduced its line of organic juice drinks in select markets. Offered in three flavors — Cherry Lemonade, Apple Grape and Mango Pear Lime — the lineup combines organic juices with a splash of water to lower the natural sugar content and enhance refreshment, the company says. Targeted at teens and tweens, the brand strives to inspire consumers to make healthy choices and give back to their environment through The Planet Fuel Charitable Fund, it adds. The organic juice drinks are packaged in 10-ounce recyclable aluminum cans, which are sold in four-packs that have a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Planet Fuel Beverage Co., Trumbull, Conn.

Telephone: 203/767-4234

Internet: http://planetfuel.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Apple Grape: Water, organic apple juice concentrate and organic concord grape juice concentrate.