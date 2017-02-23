Guarachi Wine Partners announced the launch of a new domestic product: Black Ink Rose. Available nationwide in March, the new varietal will be a line extension of its California red blend, Black Ink, the company says. Black Ink is a wine that breaks with tradition by celebrating artistic expression and the tattoo culture, it adds. The Rose features aromas of strawberry, watermelon and white flavors with flavors of pomegranate, cherry and peach, it says. Black Ink Rose also offers a balanced acidity, medium weight and clean finish, it adds. The new varietal is packaged in a 750-ml bottle that retails of $11.99.

Guarachi Wine Partners, Woodland Hills, Calif.

Telephone: 818/225-5100

Internet: http://guarachiwinepartners.com

Distribution: National