Expanding on its lineup of organic teas, Davidson’s Organics introduced Ceremonial Matcha Powder. The matcha tea is designed to be consumed pure, without the added flavor of steamed milk or sweeteners, the company says. Available at davidsonstea.com, Davidson’s Ceremonial Matcha Powder is packaged in 8- and 16-ounce bags with a suggested retail price of $50.50 and $94.50, respectively. An 8-ounce bag yields approximately 100 to 125 cups of tea, while a 16-ounce bag yields about 200 to 250 cups of tea.

Davidson’s Organics, Reno, Nev.

Telephone: 800/882-5888

Internet: www.davidsonstea.com

Distribution: Online

Ingredients: Organic ceremonial-grade green tea powder