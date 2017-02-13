Carbonated Soft DrinksBeverage News

Sprite launches Cherry, Cherry Zero flavors nationwide

Flavor inspired by insights from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines

February 13, 2017
After a number of successful limited-time flavor innovations, Sprite, a brand of Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co., is adding two new cherry-flavored products to its beverage portfolio. Sprite Cherry is hitting store shelves nationwide in a 20-ounce PET bottle. The brand also is introducing Sprite Cherry Zero to give fans another zero-sugar and zero-calorie option, the company says. Both new options are caffeine-free and made with 100 percent natural flavors, it adds.

“We’re always looking for new ways to give people more choice and variety, whether it’s launching a limited-time product or a seasonal flavor, and this time, we’re excited to bring two new flavor innovations to the Sprite portfolio,” said Bobby Oliver, director of Sprite & Citrus Brands at Coca-Cola North America, in a statement. “The launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero is a great way to show our fans that we’re continuing to innovate and offering them more of the great Sprite taste they love with a twist of something new.”

Consumers now can find Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero at convenience retail outlets and other retail stores nationwide. The latest zero-sugar product innovation for Coca-Cola North America, Sprite Cherry Zero joins a roster of nearly 250 other zero-sugar beverages offered in the United States, the company says. The new permanent additions to the Sprite portfolio follow previous limited-edition flavor innovations, including Sprite Cranberry, Sprite Cranberry Zero, Sprite Tropical Mix and Sprite LeBron’s Mix, it adds.

Self-serve Coca-Cola Freestyle also offers a Sprite-and-cherry flavor combination that is already a favorite choice, the company says. In fact, the launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero marks the first time insights from Coca-Cola Freestyle were used to inspire a national roll-out of a new product, it says. 

