Maui Wowi announces Valentine’s Day smoothie promotion

For the fifth year in a row, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, a franchise specializing in Hawaiian coffees and fruit smoothies, is offering its small smoothie for $2.14 on Feb. 14, to commemorate Valentine’s Day. Sweethearts can enjoy this deal at participating Maui Wowi retail locations across the country, the company says.

With the brand's average small smoothie price coming in at $3.99, the special Valentine's Day price means consumers can enjoy a small smoothie with their better half for nearly half off, it says.



All Maui Wowi smoothies are gluten-free and packed with delicious and healthy ingredients like a banana and live-cultured, probiotic yogurt, it says. Consumers can order traditional smoothies like the Strawberry, Mango Orange or Piña Colada, or choose from a list of other flavor combinations like the Black Lava Beach, Hawaiian Dreamsicle, Wistful Waikiki and more, it adds.

"Our Valentine's Day promotion has become an anticipated and beloved tradition," said Jenni Pollack, national marketing manager for Maui Wowi, in a statement. "A Maui Wowi smoothie is a delicious way to surprise your significant other, co-workers or friends and show your loved ones you care. And, of course, you can't forget to treat yourself on Valentine's Day — you deserve it."