Readers name best new beverage of 2016

Although 2017 might be in full swing, there still is one more recognition for 2016: Beverage Industry’s Readers’ Choice New Product of the Year. Featuring the monthly winners of the magazine’s New Product of the Month poll, the readers were eager to select which one would emerge as the 2016 winner.

With 36 percent of the vote, Fuji Apple DRY Sparkling garnered the annual award. Celebrating the sweet, crisp taste of Fuji apples, the variety expanded distribution this past fall after an initial launch in the spring at Target stores nationwide.

Other new beverages from 2016 that fared well with readers were Caribou Premium Iced Coffees (20 percent) and Charleston Bloody Mary Fresh & Veggie Mix (15 percent).

Thank you to all the readers who voted in our 2016 polls. We looked forward to another wonderful year of new product releases for the beverage market.

Please be sure to check out our first Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll for 2017, which begins today.