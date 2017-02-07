Xyience announces college basketball video content series

For the second year, Xyience, a brand of Austin, Texas-based Big Red Inc., announced that it is teaming up with Campus Insiders, a digital destination and content source for college sports fans, to produce a new series hosted by veteran sports journalist Seth Davis, titled “Don’t Mess with Seth.” In addition, the brand is sponsoring a national sweepstakes that will send one fan and a guest on a VIP Experience to the 2017 national college basketball championship weekend in Phoenix, the company says.

In the new series, Davis will discuss the college basketball season headlines leading up to the national championship, it says. Xyience will serve as the program’s title sponsor and advertise on the Campus Insiders network throughout the season leading up to March Madness, the national college basketball tournament. The premiere episode launches Feb. 14 and will be available on CampusInsiders.com, it adds.

"With the tournament quickly approaching, I am looking forward to breaking down the biggest story lines, performances and moments from this college basketball season," Davis said in a statement. "College basketball fans are incredibly passionate and opinionated, and this partnership with Xyience allows us to dive deep into the topics they care most about."

The VIP Experience will include airfare, hotel stay and access to the 2017 national college basketball semi-final and final games, the company says. The winner also will receive credentials granting floor and behind-the-scenes access with Campus Insiders on-air talent. The sweepstakes will be promoted online and supported with in-store point-of-sale displays, it adds. Basketball fans can enter through March 15 for their chance to win at Xyience.com.

“We are excited to continue our Campus Insiders college basketball partnership for the second year,” said Thomas Oh, senior vice president of marketing at Big Red, in a statement. “Campus Insiders is a leader in college sports media and partnering with Seth Davis, one of the foremost college basketball authorities, is the obvious choice.”