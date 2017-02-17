Golden Frog Productions introduced its inaugural imported wine: Awning Estate Cabernet Sauvignon imported from Apalta, Chile. The wine is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (81 percent), Syrah (15 percent), Merlot (3 percent) and Petit Verdot (1 percent). The 2014 vintage is aged for one year in French oak barrels. At 13.5 percent alcohol by volume, the wine is intense but silky on the palate, and the Cabernet tannins are complemented with the Syrah intensity, the company says. The Merlot adds elegance and the Petit Verdot give length and a refined after taste, it adds. The red wine blend is packaged in 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $17 and is available in select markets.

Golden Frog Productions,

Telephone: 206/372-1159

Internet: http://goldenfrogproductions.com

