Superleaf LLC now offers detoxwater, a ready-to-drink aloe-infused beverage. The product boasts high-quality aloe vera, vitamins and electrolytes with 30 calories in each 16-ounce bottle. USDA-certified organic, kosher, vegan and gluten free, detoxwater is offered in three flavors: Original Lychee & White Grape, Piñamint Pineapple & Mint, and Mangaloe Mango. Detoxwater is available nationwide packaged in 16-ounce bottles that have a suggested retail price between $2.99 and $3.99.

Superleaf LLC, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Telephone: 888/887-4318

Internet: https://detoxwater.com

Distribution: National

Ingredients: Original: Reverse-osmosis water, organic agave nectar, organic lemon juice (from concentrate), organic and natural flavors, citric acid, potassium citrate, organic aloe vera gel flakes, organic stevia extract, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), sodium citrate, niacinamide (vitamin B3), D-calcium pantothenate (vitamin B5), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), and methycobalamin (vitamin B12).