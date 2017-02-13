MillerCoors announced the expansion of its Henry’s Hard Soda line with the addition of Henry’s Hard Grape Soda. At 4.2 percent alcohol by volume, the grape-flavored hard soda is made with real cane sugar and offers a balance of grape aromatics with subtle citrus undertones, the company says. Like the rest of the flavors in the lineup, Henry’s Hard Grape Soda is available nationwide packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles as well as 16-ounce single cans. A six-pack has a suggested retail price of $8.99.

