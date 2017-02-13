New ProductsBeer

Henry’s Hard Grape Soda

February 13, 2017
MillerCoors announced the expansion of its Henry’s Hard Soda line with the addition of Henry’s Hard Grape Soda. At 4.2 percent alcohol by volume, the grape-flavored hard soda is made with real cane sugar and offers a balance of grape aromatics with subtle citrus undertones, the company says. Like the rest of the flavors in the lineup, Henry’s Hard Grape Soda is available nationwide packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles as well as 16-ounce single cans. A six-pack has a suggested retail price of $8.99.

MillerCoors, Chicago
Telephone: 800/645-5376
Internet: www.henryshardsoda.com
Distribution: National

