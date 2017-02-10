Bottled WaterNew Products

CForce Premium Artesian Water

February 10, 2017
Founded by Gena and Chuck Norris, CForce Bottling Co. introduced CForce Premium Artesian Water in select markets. Sourced from Navasota, Texas, the artesian water is naturally filtered through 23,000-year-old volcanic rock and then deposited into a deep, sustainable aquifer, the company say. Bottled at the source, CForce Premium Artesian Water boasts a naturally high pH, it adds. The artesian water is offered in a variety of packaging formats, including 300- and 500-ml bottles in 24-packs, 1-liter bottles in 12-packs, 3-liter four-packs, and four-packs of gallon jugs.

CForce Bottling Co., Navasota, Texas
Telephone: 936/825-1077
Internet: http://cforce.com
Distribution: Select markets

