Founded by Gena and Chuck Norris, CForce Bottling Co. introduced CForce Premium Artesian Water in select markets. Sourced from Navasota, Texas, the artesian water is naturally filtered through 23,000-year-old volcanic rock and then deposited into a deep, sustainable aquifer, the company say. Bottled at the source, CForce Premium Artesian Water boasts a naturally high pH, it adds. The artesian water is offered in a variety of packaging formats, including 300- and 500-ml bottles in 24-packs, 1-liter bottles in 12-packs, 3-liter four-packs, and four-packs of gallon jugs.

CForce Bottling Co., Navasota, Texas

Telephone: 936/825-1077

Internet: http://cforce.com

Distribution: Select markets