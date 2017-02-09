Svedka vodka, a brand of Constellation Brands Inc., announced a new addition to its portfolio: Svedka Blue Raspberry. Continuing the brand’s focus on flavor innovation, Svedka Blue Raspberry delivers a sweet berry and tart lemon flavor profile, the company says. The spirit opens with bright raspberry and berry notes that build to a hard lemon twist, it adds. Available nationwide this month, Svedka Blue Raspberry is packaged in 50-, 375- and 750-ml bottles, which have suggested retail prices of $1.99, $6.99 and $12.99, respectively, as well as 1- and 1.75-liter bottles, which have suggested retail prices of $16.99 and $21.99, respectively.

Constellation Brands Inc., Victor, N.Y.

Telephone: 877/766-2033

Internet: svedka.com

Distribution: National