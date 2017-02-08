Simply Lemonade with Strawberry, Simply Peach

Simply Beverages, a brand of The Coca-Cola Co., expanded its line of natural juices and juice drinks with the introduction of two new products: Simply Lemonade with Strawberry and Simply Peach. Available nationwide, Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry are all natural, non GMO, and contain no added preservatives, colors or artificial flavors, the company says. The new flavors are available in the brand’s signature 59-ounce carafe, which has a suggested retail price of $2.99, and Simply Peach also is offered in a single-serve, 11.5-ounce package, which retails for $1.99.

The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta

Telephone: 404/676-2121

Internet: www.simplyorangejuice.com

Distribution: National